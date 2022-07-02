0
Saturday 2 July 2022 - 14:49

US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific

Story Code : 1002342
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
The United States uses the 127e authority to allow US commandos to conduct so-called 'counterterrorism operations' through foreign and irregular partner forces around the world, the report said on Friday, Sputnik reported.

The United States, through the authority, is then able to provide foreign forces with arms, training and intelligence, who are then sent on US-directed missions targeting US enemies, the report said.

Citing retired four-star Army Gen. Joseph Votel, the report noted that the United States conducted 127e operations in Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Another former senior defense official confirmed to the Intercept that a 127e operation took place in Iraq and obtained documents showed another 127e operation took place in Tunisia.

These secret operations have cost the United States $310 million between 2017 and 2020, the report said.

The Defense Department and Special Operations Command refuse to comment on the 127e authority because it is classified and the White House has failed to address the matter, the report said.

In addition, it is unknown how many civilians and foreign forces have been killed during 127e operations, but there have been US casualties, the report said.

The report said, citing a US government official familiar with the program, that only a small number of lawmakers on Congress' armed services and intelligence committees read reports on 127e operations while others do not know they exist.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
30 June 2022
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
30 June 2022
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
29 June 2022