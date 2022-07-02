0
Saturday 2 July 2022 - 14:56

Saudis Violate Ceasefire in Hudaydah over 40 Times in a Day

Story Code : 1002343
Saudis Violate Ceasefire in Hudaydah over 40 Times in a Day
Saudi aggressor coalition still continues widespread violation of ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province in a way that Saudi-led coalition violated the ceasefire 42 times in this province, Almasirah TV website reported.

According to the report, ceasefire is also violated in other Yemeni provinces. Earlier, a member of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement's Political Bureau warned Saudi Arabia about continuing the ceasefire violations.

Yemeni armed forces will never remain indifferent to these aggression and they have many options to respond to the repeated violations of ceasefire by Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that Yemeni armed forces have developed a kind of strategic weapon that can be used against Saudi Arabia if the aggression continues.

Saudi aggressor coalition has not so far adhered to the ceasefire from the beginning and has always violated it. The ceasefire was basically launched for humanitarian purposes but Saudi Arabia rebuffs and prevents international and regional efforts from bearing fruit.
