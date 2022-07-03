Erdogan: Military Operation in Syria Could Start at Any Moment

Islam Times - Despite the objections of Syrian officials about numerous violations of their territory by Türkiye, the President of the Republic of Türkiye insists on Ankara's next move for another military operation in Syria.

Admitting that his country is preparing for a new military operation in northern Syria, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Türkiye said: "Everything may happen suddenly, but Ankara is not worried about this!"Türkiye has been conducting illegal operations in northern Syria for several years under the pretext of fighting members of the Kurdistan Workers Party of Turkey (PKK) which they call terrorists.Also, the Turkish government considers the People's Defense Units (YPG) in northern Syria to be an arm of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and under the pretext of fighting members of this group, it has occupied parts of northern Syria which continues despite the strong opposition and condemnation of the Syrian government and even the international community."I always say that we can start [the operation] at any moment at night. We should not worry and rush, especially since we are working in the area. I hope we will start the operation when the hour comes," Erdoğantold reporters after returning from the NATO summit in Madrid.This is while Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian on a visit to Syria said that Tehran understands its neighbor, Turkey's concerns, and strongly opposes any military operation with whatever justifications.Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister met with the Turkish President on Monday evening, discussing the regional and international issues of mutual interest.Turkish authorities have previously reported that the Turkish Armed Forces are fully prepared for a cross-border operation. According to Erdogan, the main purpose of the planned operation in Syria is to expand the 30-kilometer security zone created in October 2019 after Operation Peace Spring.The President of Turkey said: "We have already started a military operation in northern Iraq on the one hand, and on the other hand, we are also conducting operations in Afrin, Syria, and we hope to be able to carry out these operations in the strongest way at the right time."Recently, Ayman Susan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Syria, emphasized that Erdogan is seeking to export his political and social problems outside of Turkey.Moreover, "Mohammed Hossein Bahrul Uloom", Iraq's representative in the United Nations, previously presented Baghdad's official complaint against Turkey to the Security Council and demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish forces from Iraqi territory.Erdoğan's careless statements about Syria and Iraq are made while he is running for the upcoming Turkish presidential election and in the meantime, he is competing with opposition parties and representatives of his government.Local media reported that 50,000 Turkish soldiers and 5,000 fighters of the so-called Free Syrian Army, controlled by Ankara, are expected to take part in the operation. As it was noted, the operation will allow Turkey to control the 600-kilometer section of the border with the Middle Eastern country and minimize the terrorist threats emanating from the neighboring territory.