Russian Security Services Thwart Bomb Attack in Kherson

Islam Times - Russian security services thwarted a terrorist attack in the city of Kherson, the regional Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Officers from Russian security services thwarted a major terrorist attack in Kherson yesterday, detecting a condenser exploder," the statement reads, according to TASS.According to the authorities, members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group led by former Mayor of the Staraya Zbruyevka settlement Viktor Marunyak plotted to carry out a series of explosions. Marunyak managed to escape with the assistance of Ukrainian intelligence agencies.