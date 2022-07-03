0
Sunday 3 July 2022 - 03:42

Russian Security Services Thwart Bomb Attack in Kherson

Story Code : 1002413
"Officers from Russian security services thwarted a major terrorist attack in Kherson yesterday, detecting a condenser exploder," the statement reads, according to TASS.

According to the authorities, members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group led by former Mayor of the Staraya Zbruyevka settlement Viktor Marunyak plotted to carry out a series of explosions. Marunyak managed to escape with the assistance of Ukrainian intelligence agencies.
