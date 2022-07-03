Following missile attacks against Syria’s port city, Hamas says Israel must be confronted with decisiveness

This handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on July 2, 2022, shows men assessing the damage caused to a building by an Israeli airstrike in the western Syrian coastal city of Tartus.

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned Israel's latest act of aggression against Syria, which injured two civilians, saying the regime in Tel Aviv must be confronted with decisiveness.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Saturday that the Israeli regime is exposing its criminal behavior by extending its aggression to Syrian territories, the Lebanese al-Mayadeen television channel reported.At least two civilians were injured earlier on Saturday during Israel’s missile attacks against Syria’s western port city of Tartus.The strike “led to the injury of two civilians, including a woman, and some material damage,” a military source told Syria’s official news agency SANA.The source also said that Syrian air defenses managed to bring down most of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes from the direction of Lebanon's northern city of TripoliQassem pointed out that the escalation of Israeli attacks coincides with the efforts of certain regional countries to form military alliances with the occupying regime, saying such a path only serves the regime’s expansionist policy.He further said that Israel “poses a danger to our people and our nation” and must be confronted vehemently.The development came less than a month after the Israeli military aircraft carried out air aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some points south of the Syrian capital city of Damascus.Syrian air defenses brought down most of Israeli projectiles during the June 10 attack. The strike caused one civilian injury as well as material damage.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.