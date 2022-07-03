0
Sunday 3 July 2022 - 07:19

Lukashenko: Next Battle for Redivision of World Will be in Central Asia

"The Americans want to dominate... they want a unipolar world, and those who raise their heads are bombed... The reason is the emergence of new relations in the world, multipolarity," he said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Today there is a struggle not only for our post-Soviet space, its European part, today it has unfolded struggle for Central Asia, where our (former Soviet) republics are too," Lukashenka said on Saturday at a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Republic's Independence Day.

He added that after mass protests in Kazakhstan earlier this year, he warned of the danger of destabilizing the situation in Uzbekistan. "Look - the Karakalpakstan (autonomous) Republic ... allegedly something was not reflected in the constitution, and now it has risen.

"No, Uzbekistan has begun to pump. And today they are already declaring that foreigners had a hand in it. and from Kazakhstan. The situation is complicated there," Lukashenka said.

According to him, “Central Asia, like us, found itself between two fires: on the one hand, Europeans and Americans, on the other hand, China, which greatly helps Central Asia to survive.

"This fight will be in Central Asia in the near future, the symptoms of this have already appeared ", stated the Belarusian president, adding that "the world will be divided."
