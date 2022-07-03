0
Sunday 3 July 2022 - 07:28

Algerian FM calls for restoration of Syria’s position in Arab League as founding member

Story Code : 1002452
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra

“Algeria will do its utmost effort to unite and strengthen the common Arab will to confront collective challenges,” Lamamra said at a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Saturday.

He also emphasized that “Syria is a founding member of the Arab League and that Algeria is not opposed to its return to the organization and reinstatement of its seat.”

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011, citing an alleged crackdown by Damascus on opposition protests. Syria has denounced the move as “illegal and a violation of the organization’s charter.”

Syria was one of the six founding members of the Arab League in 1945. In recent months, an increasing number of countries and political parties have called for the reversal of its suspension from the Arab League.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hoped for Syria’s return to the Arab League, saying Arab nations would be able to reunify their positions and resolve their differences if Damascus is readmitted to the organization.

Lavrov made the remarks during a press conference with the foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Sudan — members of the Arab Contact Group on Ukraine — in the Russian capital city of Moscow on April 4.

“We expressed our hope for Syria’s return to the Arab League. The issue will be resolved as soon as possible as it will help Arabs unify their positions in the region and the whole world,” the top Russian diplomat said.

Earlier this year, the secretary-general of the central committee of the Palestinian Fatah political party denounced the suspension as “disgraceful” for the entire Arab world, especially as the war-ravaged country is a founding member of the regional organization.

Speaking at a press conference in the Syrian capital of Damascus on January 10, Jibril Rajoub added that Syria must return to the Arab League.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
The Three Seas Initiative (Intermarium) summit in Riga, June 20, 2022.
The scuttling of peace in Europe
by Thierry Meyssan
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022