0
Sunday 3 July 2022 - 08:12

Palestinians to Hand Bullet That Killed Shireen Abu Akleh to US

Story Code : 1002465
Palestinians to Hand Bullet That Killed Shireen Abu Akleh to US
“We agreed to transfer the bullet to the Americans for examination,” Akram Al-Khatib, general prosecutor for the Palestinian Authority, told the Reuters news agency on Saturday without providing further details.

Palestinian officials, and many rights groups and media outlets, have reached the conclusion that the Al-Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh was killed by the Israeli military.

The United Nations human rights office last month said that information it had gathered showed that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh on May 11 was fired by Israeli forces.

Several witnesses said Israeli forces killed the Jerusalem-born Abu Akleh.

According to ballistic and forensic experts, the green-tipped bullet was designed to pierce armour and is used in an M4 rifle. The round was extracted from her head.

The bullet was analysed using 3D models and, according to experts, it was 5.56mm calibre – the same used by Israeli forces. The round was designed and manufactured in the United States, experts said.

Israeli officials initially said Palestinian fighters could have killed Abu Akleh.

However, Israel later backtracked and said it could not rule out the possibility that an Israeli soldier had fired the shot. Palestinian leaders have rejected proposals for a joint probe with Israel, saying such a probe would not be transparent.

Al-Jazeera Media Network announced on May 26 that it had assigned a legal team to refer the killing to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The case was recently handed over to the ICC prosecutor. However, the current status of the investigation remains unclear.

Lawyers working on a case filed to the ICC about the targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces have also said they will add Abu Akleh’s killing to the case.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
The Three Seas Initiative (Intermarium) summit in Riga, June 20, 2022.
The scuttling of peace in Europe
by Thierry Meyssan
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022