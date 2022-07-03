0
Sunday 3 July 2022 - 21:16

Hamas Spokesman Hails UN Report on Israeli Blockade of Gaza

Story Code : 1002564
Hamas Spokesman Hails UN Report on Israeli Blockade of Gaza
In a statement, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanou said, "This report is considered a new UN document added to a series of previous documents that monitors the crimes and violations of the Zionist occupation."
 
Al-Qanou called for the international community to hold Israel accountable for its oppression and aggression against Palestinians.
 
He also called for the international community to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop its violations and attacks on Palestinians, as well as to lift its oppressive siege on Gaza.
 
The UNOCHA report shared that Israel's land, sea and air blockade: "Has significantly exacerbated previous restrictions, limiting the number and specified categories of people and goods allowed in and out through the Israeli-controlled crossings."
 
According to the report, "Israeli forces restrict access off the Gaza coast, currently only allowing fishermen to access 50 percent of the fishing waters allocated for this purpose under the Oslo Accords."
 
It also reported, "Unemployment levels in Gaza are amongst the highest in the world: the Q1 jobless rate in 2022 was 46.6 percent, compared with an average of 34.8 percent in 2006. Youth unemployment for the same period (age 15-29) stands at 62.5 percent."
 
The report added, "31 percent of households in Gaza have difficulties meeting essential education needs such as tuition fees and books, due to lack of financial resources, and 1.3 million out of 2.1 million Palestinians in Gaza (62 percent) require food assistance."
 
The report also noted that Gaza's sole power plant and electricity bought from Israel only meet about 50 percent of the electricity demand in Gaza, while 78 percent of piped water in Gaza is unfit for human consumption.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
The Three Seas Initiative (Intermarium) summit in Riga, June 20, 2022.
The scuttling of peace in Europe
by Thierry Meyssan
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022