0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 01:19

‘Israel’ Concerned about Developing Capabilities of Hezbollah Navy: Report

Story Code : 1002577
‘Israel’ Concerned about Developing Capabilities of Hezbollah Navy: Report
According to a report, Hezbollah has developed its navy units, which were ordered to be on alert since they will be the spearhead of the war with Zionist enemy.
 
Israeli reports indicated that Hezbollah navy includes elite units which are provided with the needed arms, equipment and vehicles, including submarines and dozens of speedy boats.
 
It is worth noting that Hezbollah on Saturday flew three drones over Karish maritime gas filed in the disputable zone between Lebanon and the Zionist entity.
 
The Islamic Resistance stressed that the mission was completed and the messages were delivered, concluding with the Koranic verse, “Victory comes only from Allah”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
The Three Seas Initiative (Intermarium) summit in Riga, June 20, 2022.
The scuttling of peace in Europe
by Thierry Meyssan
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022