‘Israel’ Concerned about Developing Capabilities of Hezbollah Navy: Report

Islam Times - In light of the escalating tensions between Lebanon and ‘Israel’ over the demarcation of the maritime borders and the gas explorations, the Zionist intelligence focuses on the developing capabilities of Hezbollah navy.

Israeli reports indicated that Hezbollah navy includes elite units which are provided with the needed arms, equipment and vehicles, including submarines and dozens of speedy boats.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah on Saturday flew three drones over Karish maritime gas filed in the disputable zone between Lebanon and the Zionist entity.

The Islamic Resistance stressed that the mission was completed and the messages were delivered, concluding with the Koranic verse, “Victory comes only from Allah”.

According to a report, Hezbollah has developed its navy units, which were ordered to be on alert since they will be the spearhead of the war with Zionist enemy.