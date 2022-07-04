After 7 Years: Most Dangerous ISIL Terrorist Detained in Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi security forces announced that the most dangerous ISIL terrorist was arrested on the border of Diyala Province and Kurdistan Region of Iraq after seven years that he was on the terror list.

Almaalomah, quoting an Iraqi security source, reported that the detained terrorist had been wanted for 7 years and was included at the top of the terrorism blacklist.This is while the Iraqi army today launched an operation against the ISIL terrorists in northern Diyala province.ISIL hideouts in the area were pounded during the Iraqi army airstrikes, according to the reports.No details about the number of casualties or the amount of the damages have been released so far."This attack was the fifth in 2022 and was based on detailed and accurate intelligence reports," the source added.