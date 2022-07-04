Documents of Foreign Mercenaries Found in Lisichansk to be Presented at UNSC

Islam Times - Documents evidencing the presence of foreign mercenaries in Lisichansk were found after the city’s liberation and will be referred to the tribunal and the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Russia, said on Sunday.

"The presence of these people (foreign mercenaries and instructors) and documents our republics’ special services, which are coordinating their actions with Russian special services, find here will be used as evidence for the tribunal, for the UN Security Council, and for various other trials," Rodion Miroshnik told TASS."When the West is saying that it is not its conflict and that it is not taking part in it. Many people reported the presence of foreigners here, either as instructors or as mercenaries. It is a crime. It is the direct involvement of foreign states in the conflict, which they deny any participation in," Miroshnik added.An aide to the LPR’s interior minister Vitaly Kiselev told TASS on Friday that for than 2,000 Ukrainian troops were fighting in Lisichansk.On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Lisichansk and several neighboring communities have been taken under control of the LPR’s People’s Militia.