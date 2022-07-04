0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 05:41

Amazon founder slams Biden over misdirected inflation plea

Story Code : 1002605
Jeff Bezos and Joe Biden
Jeff Bezos and Joe Biden

"Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics,” Bezos said in a tweet on Sunday.

Biden made a direct appeal to gas stations in a tweet on Saturday and encouraged them to simply charge less for gasoline, as gas prices reached an all-time high.

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product," Biden said on Saturday. "And do it now."

Bezos said the tweet was very telling to him and may reveal how little Biden knows about the market.

The American business magnate and the White House have formerly sparred over the economy, with the administration criticizing Bezos for opposing Biden's planned reforms imposing higher taxes on wealthy US citizens. 

Earlier this year, Bezos lashed out at the Biden administration for injecting “more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy."

Bezos was not the only one to criticize Biden for his remarks. CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy Douglas Carswell also described them as "Bizarre, tragic, pathetic."

"A US President lashing out at gas hoarders," he wrote.

Biden continues to try and pin the blame on anything for record-high gas prices, which has created serious headwinds for his Democratic party ahead of the midterms.

Bezos emerged as an unlikely critic of the Biden administration as the president continues to try and pin the blame for record-high gas prices on anything ahead of the midterm election.

Kirby defends Biden's tweet
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on Sunday pushed back on Bezos’s tweet the prior day bashing Biden for calling on “companies running gas stations” to lower their prices.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” with guest host Mike Emanuel, Kirby argued that “it’s neither.”

“Anybody that knows President Biden knows he’s plain-spoken and he tells exactly what he’s thinking in terms that everybody can understand,” Kirby said. “So, I think, we obviously take great exception of the idea that this is somehow misdirection.”

Over the past year, he has blamed his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Russia and the ongoing war with Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic as well as oil production companies.

The Democratic president placed an embargo on Russian oil earlier this year, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military campaign against Ukraine on February 24.

In addition to the oil embargo, Washington and its Western allies imposed unprecedented waves of sanctions on Moscow.

The move has so far sent the prices of grain, cooking oil, fertilizers and energy skyrocketing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022