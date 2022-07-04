Qatar, US FMs Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

Islam Times - Foreign ministers of Qatar and the United States in a telephone conversation discussed the latest developments related to the negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

During the phone talks, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed bilateral ties between Washington and Doha and explored avenues for expansion of relations in various fields.Qatari news agency announced the phone talks held between foreign ministers of Qatar and the United States on the latest developments on the process of negotiations for the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.Qatari capital of Doha hosted the latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States as brokered by European Union Representative Enrique Mora last week on Tuesday and Wednesday.On the sidelines of the 4th International Conference of American Human Rights held on Sunday, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that negotiations in Qatari capital of Doha was formed within the framework that had previously been specified, so that continuation of talks is based on the agreement which is underway between Iran and EU as represented by the Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.On Friday, Bloomberg announced that Doha talks would likely start within the next three to four weeks.