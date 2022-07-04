0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 14:21

Germany Can’t Provide Ukraine with Weapons at Similar Pace to the US: Scholz

Story Code : 1002676
Germany Can’t Provide Ukraine with Weapons at Similar Pace to the US: Scholz
Scholz was responding to allegations that his country has been “overpromising and underdelivering” when it comes to Ukraine.

In an interview with CBS News, the German chancellor stressed that amid Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine his country made “a very, very hard decision” to change its long-term political strategy of never providing a country in conflict with weapons.

“Germany sent all the weapons we had in our stocks in our military infrastructure. And we decided also to deliver new weapons from our industry, which takes a longer time because they have to be produced,” he explained.

He added that certain weapons systems require the Ukrainian soldiers to be trained, which also slows down the delivery process.

The CBS interviewer then pointed out that the US sometimes provides weaponry within 48 hours “of the president signing and carrying out training,” whereas for Germany it takes much longer.

“I think you should understand that there is a difference if a country like the United States spends that much for defense, which is a very big (long pause) investment, and you have a lot of weapons at your stocks,” Scholz responded.

While Germany is sending weapons “with the means and ways” it has, the chancellor stressed, it is still “one of the countries that is doing the most” because it is sending to Kiev “the most sophisticated technology you can use.” He emphasized that Berlin was “using all the means” it has to help Ukraine and will continue to do so to avoid a peace on Russia’s terms – something that, he believes, neither Ukraine nor the West will accept.
Comment


Featured Stories
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
3 July 2022
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022