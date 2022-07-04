Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report

Islam Times - Israeli Air Force face some difficulties in downing Hezbollah’s drones which flew over the disputed maritime zone in the Mediterranean last Saturday, Israeli media reported.

Walla News reported on Monday that Israeli Air Force’s 109 Squadron managed to shoot down the first drone, but initially failed to down the second and the third UAVs.“The 109 Squadron faced difficulties in pursuing the second drone and the missile missed it. The third drone was flying on a low altitude, making it difficult to down it,” Walla News reported.“Following talks between senior Israeli officials, Barak defense system was activated, and the Israeli airspace was closed,” the Israeli website added, noting that a probe was launched into the incident.Amir Bohbot, and Israeli military editor and senior defense analyst for Walla, disclosed that the two Israeli F-16 warplanes took off from Ramat David airbase shortly after Israeli occupation army’s air control units tracked the Lebanese unmanned aircraft vehicles.For his part, Israel Defense editor Dan Arkin said hat Hezbollah has managed to open a new front against ‘Israel’, noting that warnings made by the Lebanese Resistance movement pose real threats to the gas fields.Arkin also revealed that Israeli officials have been concerned that Hezbollah would launch swarm drones, with the possibility that some of these drones will be laden with explosive devices.Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah launched three unmanned aerial vehicles that were heading for the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean.Israeli media quoted Zionist occupation military as saying that One of the Hezbollah aircraft was downed by an F16 fighter jet, and the other two by Barak 8 missiles launched from the Saar 5 Class Corvette INS Eilat, the military said in a statement.Saturday’s incident marked the first operational drone interception by Barak 8 missiles from a navy ship.Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recently threatened the Zionist entity against extracting gas from the contested offshore reserve, saying that the Lebanese Resistance movement is capable of preventing such action, including by force.