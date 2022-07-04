0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 14:22

Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report

Story Code : 1002677
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Walla News reported on Monday that Israeli Air Force’s 109 Squadron managed to shoot down the first drone, but initially failed to down the second and the third UAVs.

“The 109 Squadron faced difficulties in pursuing the second drone and the missile missed it. The third drone was flying on a low altitude, making it difficult to down it,” Walla News reported.

“Following talks between senior Israeli officials, Barak defense system was activated, and the Israeli airspace was closed,” the Israeli website added, noting that a probe was launched into the incident.

Amir Bohbot, and Israeli military editor and senior defense analyst for Walla, disclosed that the two Israeli F-16 warplanes took off from Ramat David airbase shortly after Israeli occupation army’s air control units tracked the Lebanese unmanned aircraft vehicles.

For his part, Israel Defense editor Dan Arkin said hat Hezbollah has managed to open a new front against ‘Israel’, noting that warnings made by the Lebanese Resistance movement pose real threats to the gas fields.

Arkin also revealed that Israeli officials have been concerned that Hezbollah would launch swarm drones, with the possibility that some of these drones will be laden with explosive devices.

Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah launched three unmanned aerial vehicles that were heading for the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean.

Israeli media quoted Zionist occupation military as saying that One of the Hezbollah aircraft was downed by an F16 fighter jet, and the other two by Barak 8 missiles launched from the Saar 5 Class Corvette INS Eilat, the military said in a statement.

Saturday’s incident marked the first operational drone interception by Barak 8 missiles from a navy ship.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recently threatened the Zionist entity against extracting gas from the contested offshore reserve, saying that the Lebanese Resistance movement is capable of preventing such action, including by force.
Comment


Featured Stories
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
3 July 2022
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022