Israeli Bulldozers Raze Palestinian-Owned House, Nursery in Occupied Al-Quds

Islam Times - Israeli regime razed an under-construction house and a nursery in the East al-Quds neighborhoods of Jabal al-Mukabber and Isawiyya on Monday.

Israeli police and municipal staff escorted a bulldozer to Jabal al-Mukabber where the heavy machinery tore down an under-construction house belonging to Omar Jaafra purportedly for being built without a rarely-issued license, WAFA news agency reported.The police detained two young men in the course of the demolition.Meanwhile, the municipality bulldozers swept a plot of land and tore down a nursery belonging to Rafat Tareq in Isawiyya neighborhood.Using the pretext of illegal building, Tel Aviv regime demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied al-Quds.At the same time, the municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East al-Quds for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the Jewish settlers in the occupied city.