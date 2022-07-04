0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 14:25

Israeli Bulldozers Raze Palestinian-Owned House, Nursery in Occupied Al-Quds

Israeli police and municipal staff escorted a bulldozer to Jabal al-Mukabber where the heavy machinery tore down an under-construction house belonging to Omar Jaafra purportedly for being built without a rarely-issued license, WAFA news agency reported.

The police detained two young men in the course of the demolition.

Meanwhile, the municipality bulldozers swept a plot of land and tore down a nursery belonging to Rafat Tareq in Isawiyya neighborhood.

Using the pretext of illegal building, Tel Aviv regime demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied al-Quds.

At the same time, the municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East al-Quds for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the Jewish settlers in the occupied city.
