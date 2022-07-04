US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil
Story Code : 1002767
The convoy, which consists of 55 oil tankers belonging to the US occupation forces and is loaded with Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside, left through al-Mahmoudiya crossing in al-Yaroubiya area in Hasaka northeastern countryside heading for Iraqi territory, state-run SANA news agency reporter cited locals as saying.
On the 16th of June, a US occupation forces convoy which consists of 42 oil tankers laden with Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside crossed to the US occupation bases in Iraq.