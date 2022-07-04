0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 22:19

US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

Story Code : 1002767
US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil
The convoy, which consists of 55 oil tankers belonging to the US occupation forces and is loaded with Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside, left through al-Mahmoudiya crossing in al-Yaroubiya area in Hasaka northeastern countryside heading for Iraqi territory, state-run SANA news agency reporter cited locals as saying.

On the 16th of June, a US occupation forces convoy which consists of 42 oil tankers laden with Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside crossed to the US occupation bases in Iraq.
Comment


