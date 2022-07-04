US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

Islam Times - A convoy for the US occupation forces laden with tons of Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside left Hasaka countryside through the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiya crossing in al-Yaroubiya area heading to the Iraqi territories.

The convoy, which consists of 55 oil tankers belonging to the US occupation forces and is loaded with Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside, left through al-Mahmoudiya crossing in al-Yaroubiya area in Hasaka northeastern countryside heading for Iraqi territory, state-run SANA news agency reporter cited locals as saying.On the 16th of June, a US occupation forces convoy which consists of 42 oil tankers laden with Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside crossed to the US occupation bases in Iraq.