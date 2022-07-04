0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 23:39

Numerous People Shot at Independence Day Parade in Illinois

Police and firefighters responded to the scene on 2nd Street and Central Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. First responders reported multiple victims, with CPR required for several of them, local US media said.

Parade-goers scattered as gunshots rang out, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets they had brought to what they innocently believed would be a nice, peaceful outing.

The parade has been completely halted, with police now patrolling the area with rifles. There is no word yet on whether a suspect has been apprehended or identified.
