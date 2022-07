Islam Times - Russian media reported that the Russian army paratroopers have arrived in the Qamishli region in northeastern Syria.

Russian military planes transported more than 500 paratroopers to this area, according to the reports.The purpose of this action is to tackle the threat posed by Turkish-backed armed groups who have staged attacks on the Syrian government's positions.In May, Russia also sent military aid, including warplanes and helicopters to Qamishli, as part of its plan to strengthen its military presence in northeastern Syria.