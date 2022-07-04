0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 23:43

Iraq's Diyala Province Reports Three ISIS Terrorist Attacks

Story Code : 1002773
Iraq
Attacks by ISIS elements have increased in recent months in the eastern and northern parts of Iraq. Many Iraqi people and groups attribute the increase in ISIS movements in Iraq to the US plan to continue its occupying presence in Iraq.

Iraqi sources announced today, Monday, that one of the attacks occurred during an inspection in Diyala province, which resulted in the wounding of three soldiers, including an Iraqi officer.

The terrorist attack on the fighters of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (Hashd al-Shaabi) that happened on Sunday night led to the martyrdom and wounding of five members of this organization.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit which was established in 2014 with the fatwa of Ayatollah Sistani, the supreme authority of the Iraqi Shiites, has played a key role in defeating ISIS terrorism in Iraq and is now at the forefront of the fight against ISIS survivors alongside the country's security forces.

Two members of Iraqi Hashd al-Asha'iri were also injured today during the attack of ISIS terrorists in Diyala province.

In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. 
