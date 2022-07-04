0
World to Never Forget US Crimes in Vietnam: Raisi

President Ebrahim Raisi made the remarks on Monday morning in a meeting with the new ambassador of Vietnam to Tehran to receive his copy of credentials. 

Raisi expressed his dissatisfaction with the current level of cooperation and relations between Iran and Vietnam calling for taking proportionate actions to enhance friendly relations between Tehran and Hanoi.

The president said that holding regular meetings of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation can help find solutions to materialize the capacities of the two countries in agriculture, technology, transportation, etc.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi stated that "We know Vietnamese as people who stood up to colonialism and hegemonism and share close stances in this regard with Iran," adding, "History will never forget the crimes committed by the United States against the Vietnamese people."

The new ambassador of Vietnam, for his part, hailed Iran's long-standing resistance against the sanctions, saying " Despite years of sanctions and pressure, Iran has made brilliant progress and achievements."

According to him, Vietnam has always had good relations with Iran and is working to promote cooperation, especially in the economic and trade fields.
