Israel Uses Bodies of Palestinians in Labs

Islam Times - The Prime Minister of Palestine's National Authority (PNA) reported that Israel uses the bodies of the Palestinian martyrs in its laboratories.

Muhammad Ashtiyeh, the Prime Minister of Palestine's National Authority (PNA), said in the weekly meeting of the Palestinian government held in Ramallah that the Israeli regime's terrorist nature was endless.According to Rai al-Youm, Ashtiyeh said the Israeli regime's authorities took the Palestinian martyrs' bodies as hostages and used them in their medical laboratories.Since the beginning of the current year, the number of Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces has reached 78, 15 of whom were minors.The Zionist regime's troops daily attacked different areas of Palestine and either arrested or shot them dead to reach their expansionist objectives.PNA's prime minister called on the universities worldwide to boycott the Israeli colleges for their involvement in taking the bodies of Palestinian martyrs as hostages.According to the Coordinator of the National Campaign to Return the Bodies of the Martyrs, Hussein Shujaiyeh, since 2015, the Israeli regime has so far captured the bodies of 104 Palestinians and buried the bodies of 256 others in particular cemeteries from several years ago.