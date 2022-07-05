Report Warns A Quarter of Brits Do Not Have Savings to Last Them A Month in An Emergency

Islam Times - A quarter of Brits do not have enough savings to last them a month if they lose their jobs, while feeble real wage growth has left many households "brutally exposed" to the cost of living crisis, a new report warned.

The Resolution Foundation also found less than half of adults could last for more than six months without any income, and just 35 percent could survive for a year, The Daily Mail reported.The think-tank also revealed real household disposable income growth for working age families has slumped to just 0.7 percent a year in the 15 years leading up to the COVID pandemic. This contrasts to 2.3 percent per year between 1961 and 2005.Meanwhile, the typical incomes of the poorest fifth of the population are no higher on the eve of the pandemic than they were back in 2004-05, despite GDP per person growing by 12 percent over this period.Families in rented accommodation and with young children are particularly exposed as high inflation - 9 percent according to the latest Consumer Price Index figures - outstrips wage increases, the report said.Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said, "Britain's poor recent record on living standards – notably the complete collapse of income growth for poor households over the past 20 years – must be turned around in the decade ahead."The left-leaning think-tank found that typical wages are no higher today than they were before the 2008 financial crisis, representing a wage loss of £9,200 per year, compared to a world in which pay growth had continued its pre-financial crisis trend.Despite the poor record in income growth, the report noted Britain had a "far better recent record" on employment that had helped to push up living standards for low-income families.The report found that between 2007-08 and 2019-20, the employment rate rose by 6 percentage points among the poorest half of the working-age population, compared to 2 percentage points among the richest half, and that the proportion of working-age households with no earnings has fallen by 6 percentage points over the past 25 years to 15 percent.However, the foundation said it would be "practically impossible" for the UK to reverse the trend of declining living standards with higher employment levels alone."To do that, we must address our failure to raise pay and productivity levels, strengthen our social safety net, reduce housing costs and build on what we've done well – such as boosting employment for lower-income households," Corlett said.The decline in real wages is contributing to strikes or threats of industrial action by workers across transport services, schools, postal services and hospitals.Last week, militant teaching unions refused Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi's offer of a 9 percent pay rise - raising the prospect of strike action this autumn.Mary Bousted, the general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said it was still a pay cut' when factoring in inflation.She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, "If we don't receive a very much better offer we will be looking to ballot our members in October."The cost of energy is the key factor behind rising inflation, with household energy bills and petrol both seeing dramatic rises.On Monday, fuel campaigners blocked parts of the M4 between Bristol and South Wales, including the Prince of Wales Severn bridge crossing, as part of action calling for a cut in fuel duty.The protests are understood to have been organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.Despite concerns over inflation the picture on unemployment is more rosy, with the proportion of working age adults out of work now standing at 3.8 percent, the lowest for 40 years.However, the number of people saying they are too poorly to work has increased by nearly 20 percent between the spring of 2019 and the same point this year to 2.5 million people.The vast majority of those, some 2.3 million, say their afflictions — whether related to physical or mental health — are long-term, implying they are unable or unwilling to contemplate a return to work any time soon.In total, nearly nine million, or one in five working-age adults, are "economically inactive".