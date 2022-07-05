0
Tuesday 5 July 2022 - 14:04

Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria

Story Code : 1002889
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
The “Israeli” entity launched an "air aggression" from the Mediterranean west of Lebanon's second city Tripoli on Saturday, with several missiles targeting an area to the south of Syria's port city of Tartus.

The attack was the first since new prime minister Yair Lapid took office as the head of the entity's interim regime ahead of a Nov. 1 election.

"We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions that violate the sovereignty of Syria and the basic norms of international law, and we demand their unconditional cessation," the Russian foreign ministry said.

The Syrian ministry of defense said the strikes injured two civilians and caused some material damage.

The entity has staged hundreds of strikes in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Analysts say the attacks are a knee-jerk effort by the regime to prop up terrorist groups which are on their last legs in the Arab country.

Quoting a military source, Syria’s state news agency SANA said the missiles were launched Saturday by “Israeli” fighter jets over the Mediterranean Sea, west of the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, at the Syrian town of al-Hamidiyah, south of Tartus.

According to SANA, “poultry farms” were targeted in the airstrike, and two civilians were hurt. Damage was also caused to the site.

Last month, the Damascus International Airport was targeted in a major attack and forced to be shuttered for two weeks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
3 July 2022
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022