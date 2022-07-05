Zionist Foreign Ministry Workers Escalate Demands, Threaten to Close the Ministry

Islam Times - Workers of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity’s so-called ‘Foreign Ministry’ announced on Monday that they are resuming their escalation to demand improving their work conditions after they felt that then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid started ignoring their demands and made them wait in vain for more than a year.

Members of the workers committee told Yedioth Ahronoth that they won’t hesitate to close the ministry hadn’t they have another choice. “We will organize marches to the Prime Minister’s office. Yair Lapid must shoulder the responsibility of the crisis and fulfill his promises.”The website also noted that the workers took several escalatory measures in the past year which had painful repercussions on several vital economic sectors such as construction, food, nursing, and agriculture, in addition to the shortage in the number of employees in foreign missions, which hindered the needs of Zionist settlers across the world.