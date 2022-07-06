Resistance Key to Victory over Imperialism: Iran’s President

Islam Times - Expressing hope for the enhancement of strategic relations with Venezuela, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi described the paradigm of active resistance as the formula for triumph over imperialism.

Hailing the independence anniversary as a reminiscence of the efforts of Simon Bolivar for the liberation of Venezuela and other Latin American nations, the Iranian president said the historic event symbolizes the freedom-seeking nations’ struggle for freedom from colonialism.

“I am confident that victory will be definite with the expansion of bilateral relations (between Iran and Venezuela) and employing the paradigm of active resistance against the excessive demands of imperialist countries,” Raisi added.

He also expressed hope for the enhancement of the friendly and strategic ties and the implementation of the previous agreements between the two countries.

Iran and Venezuela enjoy a high level of diplomatic ties and are strategic allies, as both countries strongly oppose US imperialism.

Trade between Venezuela and Iran have grown steadily during the recent years and the two countries have launched joint ventures in a number of sectors, including energy, agriculture, housing, and infrastructure.

In a message to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday, Raisi congratulated the South American nation on the anniversary of its 1811 independence.