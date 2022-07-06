0
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - 00:55

Kremlin Rejects Reports about Chinese Leader’s Alleged Refusal to Visit Russia

Story Code : 1002970
"This is completely not true," he said adding that all mutual presidential visits would be paid after the Chinese side started gradually lifting anti-COVID restrictions, TASS reported.
 
"The matter is that certain anti-COVID restrictions remain in force in China, it is absolutely normal and understandable," Peskov noted. "There is a valid invitation for Putin to visit China and for Xi Jinping to visit Russia. All visits will be paid considering the ease of these restrictions."
 
Japanese media reported earlier that Xi Jinping refused Putin’s invitation due to the pandemic. According to reports, an invitation to visit Russia was extended during the talks of both leaders on June 15.
Comment


