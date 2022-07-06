0
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - 01:02

Energy Minister Meets with Iraqi Government Officials in Baghdad over Lebanon’s Fuel Crisis

Story Code : 1002973
Energy Minister Meets with Iraqi Government Officials in Baghdad over Lebanon’s Fuel Crisis
An initial convoluted deal between the two countries involved obtaining one million tons of high sulfur fuel oil from Iraq for the duration of one year.
 
Fuel shipments intended at alleviating electricity shortages began arriving in Lebanon in September 2021 but a widespread improvement in the power supply is yet to be realized.
 
Électricité du Liban can generate fewer than 500 megawatts from the fuel obtained through the Iraqi deal, EDL had said in a statement in September.
 
It was estimated the Iraqi fuel’s value stood at $300 million to $400 million, an amount Lebanon cannot afford as it grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis.
 
To pay for the fuel supplied by Iraq, it was decided that Banque du Liban would open an account for the Iraqi central bank, into which Lebanon will deposit so-called fresh dollars to purchase the fuel. Lebanon would defer making payments on each shipment for up to a year, at which time the funds will be due, along with interest. BDL would be responsible for making the payments, either in cash or via money transfer.
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
3 July 2022
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022