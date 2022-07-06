Algeria Holds Hugest Military Parade on Independence since 33 Years

Islam Times - Algeria celebrated the 60th anniversary of independence from France on Tuesday with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its hugest military parade since 33 years.

“A day of glory for a new era” is the official slogan of the celebration, which includes concerts, sports events, lectures and photo exhibits retracing the horrors of the war.

City workers hung Algerian flags and portraits of the war’s heroes, and loudspeakers in public squares are broadcasting patriotic songs.

Former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika abandoned holding military parades, but his successor, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, revived the tradition for this year’s anniversary.

The military show of force is taking place amid growing tensions between Algeria and Morocco over the disputed Western Sahara region.

The events mark the country’s official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule.