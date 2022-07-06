Israeli Forces Martyr 2 Palestinians in One Day in Occupied Territories

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s forces have killed two Palestinians, a 32-year-old worker and a teenager, within the space of just one day across the occupied territories.

On Tuesday, the forces attacked Ahmad Harb Ayyad near the regime’s separation wall in the city of Tulkam in the Northwestern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.The forces then beat him to death as he was trying to cross the wall to reach his workplace in the occupied territories.The Israeli regime began building the separation wall, known by Palestinians as the “Apartheid Wall”, in 2002, claiming the barrier would ward off “attacks”.Two years later, the International Court of Justice ruled that the wall violated the international law because it heavily restricted the Palestinians’ movement across the occupied territories, and led to the destruction and confiscation of their lands and property.Ayyad’s family said the Israeli forces had handed over his body to his family in the Tel Aviv-blockaded Gaza Strip, where he was buried at a local cemetery.The Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian Authority, which is headquartered in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, condemned Ayyad’s killing and held the Israeli regime “fully and directly” responsible for the crime, WAFA added.The Ministry also “called on the United Nations and the international community to provide protection to the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, who are being killed every day” as a result of Tel Aviv-sanctioned acts by the Israeli military.Also on Tuesday, Al-Alam television network reported that Israeli forces had gunned down a Palestinian teenager in the town of Majd Al-Krum, which is located in the Northern part of the occupied territories.Citing local sources, the network said the youth had been killed during a confrontation with the Israeli forces, who also wounded another Palestinian.The sources added that the regime’s forces placed the wounded Palestinian under arrest.So far this year, Israeli forces have killed more than 65 Palestinians, including veteran Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was gunned down by the Israeli regime with shots to her head in the Northern West Bank city of Jenin on May 11.