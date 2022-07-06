0
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - 03:26

Israel Endorses New Settlement Scheme in Golan

The Israeli enemy’s media said that the so-called “Construction and Planning Committee” of the occupation entity announced a plan to establish two new settlement projects in an endeavor to make demographic changes.

Syria has always insisted that the occupied Golan is part and parcel of its territory and seeks to restore it completely to Homeland with all available means as it is an imprescriptible right.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981. A vast majority of the international community considers the move illegal under international law.

About 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with some 23,000 Syrian Druze, who remained on the land after it was seized by Israel.

The US was the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied territory.
