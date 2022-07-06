Yemen's Antiquities Being Looted

Islam Times - The Minister of Culture of Yemen's National Salvation Government says the mercenaries are trying to loot the antiquities of the country.

Yemen had been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by the Saudi-led coalition before a UN-brokered truce took into effect on April 2, 2022Abdullah Ahmad al-Kabsi said on Tuesday that mercenaries were trying to find and steal the Yemeni antique objects through the use of metal-detector devices and destruction of the ancient sites across the country, according to al-Masirah TV.Al-Kabsi urged UNESCO to stop the selling of Yemeni antiques in the American and European markets.He reported a mandate issued by the President of Yemen to seize all metal-detector devices smuggled into the country in the past years.