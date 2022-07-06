Yemen's Antiquities Being Looted

Yemen had been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by the Saudi-led coalition before a UN-brokered truce took into effect on April 2, 2022
Abdullah Ahmad al-Kabsi said on Tuesday that mercenaries were trying to find and steal the Yemeni antique objects through the use of metal-detector devices and destruction of the ancient sites across the country, according to al-Masirah TV.
Al-Kabsi urged UNESCO to stop the selling of Yemeni antiques in the American and European markets.
He reported a mandate issued by the President of Yemen to seize all metal-detector devices smuggled into the country in the past years.