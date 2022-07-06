0
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - 04:02

Macron Reshuffles Cabinet After Losing Parliamentary Majority

The shake-up brought the former Health Minister Olivier Véran, who nursed France through the COVID crisis, back into the French president’s inner circle in the high-profile role of government spokesperson, The Guardian reported.

The former Equality Minister Marlène Schiappa, who oversaw the “citizenship” portfolio at the interior ministry before the election but was dropped in the first reshuffle, was also brought back into government as secretary of state in charge of “social and solidarity economy and associative life”.

Macron and the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, who was appointed on May 16 , were forced to reconsider their ministerial team after the parliamentary elections a fortnight ago robbed the president’s newly named Renaissance party of its hold on the Assemblée Nationale.

Damien Abad, recently named solidarity minister with responsibility for disabled people, lost his post after being placed under investigation for an allegation of rape, which he denies.

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, a gynaecologist who has been accused of “rape and/or gynaecological violence” by several former patients, lost her post as secretary of state in charge of development. She denies the allegations against her.

Macron also needed to find replacements for three ministers who lost their seats in the legislative vote and were required to resign their government post.

Clément Beaune, the former Europe minister at the foreign ministry, was named transport minister. His Europe post was filled by Laurence Boone, an economist and adviser to the former President François Hollande. Gérald Darmanin remains at the interior ministry but with an enlarged portfolio.

Among the new faces, François Braun, head of casualty at the public hospital at Metz-Thionville in Eastern France and president of the French ambulance service, was named health minister.

Other ministerial appointments included members of the centrist MoDem party and the mainstream centre right Les Républicains.

Borne is expected to present the new government’s programme in the national assembly on Wednesday.
