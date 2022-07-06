Russia will reach its goals in Ukraine despite Western weapons – top security official

The US military equipment is seen at the Kiev airport, Ukraine

Islam Times - The arms that the US and its allies continue to send to Ukraine will not have an impact on the outcome of Russia's ongoing military operation, National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting on Tuesday.

Russia’s “goals will be achieved despite the US and the West providing military assistance to Ukraine,” Patrushev, who formerly headed up the country's domestic security service, the FSB, said at a national security meeting in the Russian Siberian city of Khabarovsk.The official said that the operation was prompted by a whole range of threats that developments in Ukraine “posed not only to Russia’s security but to the whole world.” The Security Council secretary identified the spread of neo-Nazi ideology and the Ukrainian biological laboratories linked to the Pentagon as examples of such threats.Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the operation was launched to “demilitarize” Ukraine and also to protect the people of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the independence of which Russia recognized in February. Russia was left with no other options to end the years-long bloodshed in Donbass, the president said in March, less than a month after the start of the military action.In late June, Putin said that Russia’s objectives in Ukraine had not changed. The final goal is “to liberate Donbass, to protect these people and to create conditions that would guarantee the safety of Russia itself. That’s it,” he said in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, during his first foreign trip since February.On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that Russian forces and the Donbass militias had seized control over the whole territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic.Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.