0
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - 08:25

US military facing recruitment shortfalls with national security implications

Story Code : 1003036
An Army recruiter chats with a potential Army recruit in the City Hall Recruiting Station in New York in December 2009.
An Army recruiter chats with a potential Army recruit in the City Hall Recruiting Station in New York in December 2009.

The Pentagon’s top leaders are searching for ways to find new recruits to fill out the ranks of the all-volunteer military force.

With only three months remaining in the fiscal year 2022, every branch of the US military has come short of meeting its recruitment goals, Pentagon data show.

The Army has met only 40 percent of its recruitment goals and is reducing its active-duty force by 12,000 troops. The Air Force is 4,000 recruits behind its goals and the Navy is struggling to meet its recruitment goals. Even the Marine Corps, which has traditionally done a better job at recruiting, is under pressure to meet its goals.

In recent testimony on Capitol Hill, Marine General David Ottignon said 2022 was “arguably the most challenging recruiting year since the inception of the all-volunteer force.”

The Pentagon’s top personnel and readiness leader blamed America’s competitive job market as the main factor contributing to the current shortfalls.

“The Department is in fierce competition for skilled, relevant and innovative talent. The labor market, exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic and the military-civilian divide creates a challenging recruiting environment," Gilbert Cisneros told senators at an Armed Services subcommittee hearing.

A former senior military official told ABC News that military recruiters have difficulty selling the benefits of enlisting to young Americans.

"Many of the things that we used to offer, like the GI Bill, are offered by private industry today. So they're no longer a benefit," the former senior official said.

Only 9 percent of young Americans now show an interest to serve in the military, the lowest number in 15 years, according to Defense Department polling data shared with ABC News.

Top reasons cited for the lack of interest are the risk of injury or death and fear of developing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or other psychological problems.

But fewer young Americans meet the most basic standards to serve in the military even if they were interested.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
3 July 2022
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022