South Korea calls for stern action against North

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol looks on during a trilateral meeting with the US president and Japan's prime minister on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29, 2022.

Islam Times - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered the country's military to "promptly and sternly" retaliate any North Korean provocation, amid concerns Pyongyang could conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

In his first meeting with military leaders, the newly-elected president ordered the top military brass to strengthen South Korea's capabilities to deter the North's nuclear and missile programs, the presidential office said on Wednesday."President Yoon said strong defense capabilities should be ready to protect the country's security and national interest as the security uncertainties surrounding South Korea and Northeast Asia are growing more than ever," the presidential office said.Yoon, who assumed office in May, met with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid and agreed to strengthen South Korea's military for "extended deterrence" against North Korea.Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a meeting with his senior military officials to discuss national defense policies and a continuing military development program. That followed a series of ballistic missile tests this year amid increased tensions in the region.In the meeting, Kim called for "crucial and urgent tasks" to expand military capabilities to implement key defense policies.Western reports say North Korea has made preparations to detonate a nuclear device at its testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri. North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in September 2017, However, during peace talks it dismantled the facility and has not conducted any other nuclear tests since then.The United States has warned that it would push for additional sanctions if Pyongyang conducts a seventh nuclear test.