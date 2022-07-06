0
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - 10:02

South Korea calls for stern action against North

Story Code : 1003055
South Korea
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol looks on during a trilateral meeting with the US president and Japan's prime minister on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29, 2022.

In his first meeting with military leaders, the newly-elected president ordered the top military brass to strengthen South Korea's capabilities to deter the North's nuclear and missile programs, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

"President Yoon said strong defense capabilities should be ready to protect the country's security and national interest as the security uncertainties surrounding South Korea and Northeast Asia are growing more than ever," the presidential office said.

Yoon, who assumed office in May, met with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid and agreed to strengthen South Korea's military for "extended deterrence" against North Korea.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a meeting with his senior military officials to discuss national defense policies and a continuing military development program. That followed a series of ballistic missile tests this year amid increased tensions in the region.

In the meeting, Kim called for "crucial and urgent tasks" to expand military capabilities to implement key defense policies.

Western reports say North Korea has made preparations to detonate a nuclear device at its testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri. North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in September 2017, However, during peace talks it dismantled the facility and has not conducted any other nuclear tests since then.

The United States has warned that it would push for additional sanctions if Pyongyang conducts a seventh nuclear test.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
3 July 2022
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022