0
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - 15:04

OPEC Secretary General Dies at 63

Story Code : 1003104
OPEC Secretary General Dies at 63
Mele Kyari, the head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, tweeted that Barkindo passed away at around 11pm local time on Tuesday. He did not state the cause of death.

According to Nigerian newspaper Business Day, Barkindo was in his home country, Nigeria. He met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, and later gave a speech at an oil and gas conference on Tuesday, the paper said.

Barkindo was appointed secretary general of OPEC in 2016.

OPEC consists of 13 oil-exporting nations from the Middle East, Africa, and South America, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the UAE, Nigeria, and Venezuela. Other major exporters, such as Russia, have observer status in the group.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
3 July 2022