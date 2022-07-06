0
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - 15:06

Turkey’s Lira Dips for Seventh Day As Policy Concerns Revive

Story Code : 1003105
Turkey’s Lira Dips for Seventh Day As Policy Concerns Revive
The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as much as 0.9% against the U.S. currency to hit 17.1810, further erasing a rally which briefly took the currency to 16.03 on Monday last week.

It has lost 23% of its value this year, on top of a 44% slump last year which was triggered by a series of central bank interest rate cuts encouraged by President Tayyip Erdogan despite rising inflation, which neared 79% in June.

Markets were also assessing the impact on energy importer Turkey of Tuesday's near-10% slide in crude prices. Economists calculate that a $10 move in the Brent oil price amounts to a change of $4.5 billion-6 billion in Turkey's annual energy import bill, which stood at $50 billion last year.

The high energy bill undermines the government's aim to rein in a chronic high current account deficit and achieve a surplus. According to a Reuters poll, the deficit this year is expected to exceed $40 billion.

The lira strengthened just under two weeks ago after the latest move to underpin the currency, with the banking watchdog restricting access to lira loans for companies with substantial forex cash assets. Those gains have gradually been eroded since Tuesday last week.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
3 July 2022