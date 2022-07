Islam Times - The US Department of Treasury announced on Wednesday that it has put names of several individuals, companies and ships in the list of sanctions against Iran.

The names of two individuals, 13 companies and two oil tankers were put in new US sanctions list (Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN).The US Department of Treasury in a statement announced that it has sanctioned a network of individuals and companies that facilitated the transfer and sale of Iranian oil and petrochemical products.