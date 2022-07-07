China Aims to Strengthen Ties with Russia within Multilateral Frameworks

Islam Times - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu has announced Beijing’s willingness to broaden relations with Russia within multilateral frameworks.

In a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov, the senior Chinese diplomat expressed China’s keenness to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia and expand practical cooperation in various fields, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.Ma cited the Group of 20 meeting as one of the frameworks wherein Beijing was interested in having more cooperation with Moscow.In related news, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that he planned to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of an upcoming G20 ministerial meeting scheduled for this week in the resort island of Bali.The top US diplomat, however, is not going to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, who is also attending the G20 gathering over the conflict in Ukraine.Western governments have rolled out a slew of sanctions against Moscow over the war.But other G20 members, including China, India, and the host Indonesia, have not followed suit.Analysts say the meeting will be overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, and the host, Indonesia, will likely have to try to eliminate heightened tensions between the attendees.Still, speaking ahead of the two-day meeting that runs on Thursday and Friday, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner said it would not be a "normal summit" or "business as usual."A Group of 20 Leaders' Summit will convene also in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022.