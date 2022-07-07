How Putin Will Participate in G20 Summit Will Depend on State of Global Affairs: MFA

Islam Times - Exactly how Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit in November will depend on the situation in the world and the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Southeast Asia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Regarding the November G20 summit, an official invitation from Indonesian President Joko Widodo addressed to the Russian leader has been received. Jakarta was tentatively informed of President Vladimir Putin’s intention to take part. The format of participation is subject to clarification depending on the development of the situation in the world and taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Southeast Asia,” the ministry said in a statement.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead a Russian delegation at a face-to-face foreign ministers meeting of the G20 on the Indonesian island of Bali on July 7-8.“Russia regards the G20 as the leading forum for international economic cooperation and as an effective mechanism for multilateral governance, on the basis of which well-considered decisions should be made in the interests of the whole world,” the statement said.The ministry said the G20 was created to counter the global financial and economic crises, promote the inclusive achievement of sustainable development and economic growth, and in response to the growing role of large emerging markets in the world economy.According to the statement, Moscow highly appreciates the activities of the current Indonesian chairmanship, impartiality in leadership, and a focus on practical results.“We share the relevance of the priority issues declared by Jakarta: healthcare, energy security and digitalization. We are ready to make a significant contribution to making progress in all these areas by the time of the Bali summit on November 15-16 of this year. Indonesia’s course towards multilateralism, consideration of the interests of all participants in the group sets the right vector of work,” the ministry said.