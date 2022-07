Islam Times - The Israeli occupation troops arrested on Wednesday 44 Palestinians in several areas of the West Bank.

The occupation forces raided dozens of houses in Silwad town, east of Ramallah city, and arrested 32 Palestinians, Wafa News Agency said.The Agency added that the occupation troops arrested 12 others while storming Jenin camp, Nor Shams camp, Thinaba suburb, east of Tulkarm, in addition to other towns.On Tuesday, nine Palestinians were arrested in various areas of the West Bank.