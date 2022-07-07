0
Thursday 7 July 2022 - 04:08

UK PM rejects Scottish independence referendum, citing Ukraine

Story Code : 1003175
Boris Johnson gestures as he makes his keynote speech at the Conservative party conference in Manchester, England, October 6, 2021
Boris Johnson gestures as he makes his keynote speech at the Conservative party conference in Manchester, England, October 6, 2021

Sturgeon announced last month that a second independence referendum would be held in October 2023, nine years after Scottish voters chose for their country to remain a member of the United Kingdom. 

However, without a temporary transfer of power from London to Holyrood, the referendum would be a symbolic one, and Johnson refused to give Sturgeon this critical transfer.

“I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question, which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014,” Johnson wrote. Instead, the PM wrote that Scotland and the rest of the UK should focus on their “shared priorities,” which he listed as responding to inflation, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and playing “our leading part in the international response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

Johnson described these issues as “common challenges across the United Kingdom,” paying particular attention to Ukraine by thanking Sturgeon for committing £65 million ($77.5 million) to arming Kiev.

Sturgeon was dismissive. In a post on Twitter, she described Johnson’s letter as possibly “one of his last acts as PM,” a reference to the calls for resignation leveled at Johnson after dozens of his ministers resigned on Tuesday and Wednesday, citing multiple scandals on Downing Street.

“To be clear, Scotland will have the opportunity to choose independence – I hope in a referendum on 19 October 2023 but, if not, through a general election,” she tweeted. “Scottish democracy will not be a prisoner of this or any PM.”

Without Johnson granting a transfer of power, Sturgeon’s only hope for independence would rest on Parliament in Westminster passing a bill to recognize a successful vote. However, even if a general election were to be called, there is no indication that a majority of MPs would support such a measure.

In 2014’s referendum, Scots voted 55-44% to remain in the UK. Two years later, Scottish voters overwhelmingly chose to remain in the EU, and while Sturgeon has promised to eventually bring Scotland back into the European bloc should it achieve independence, only one recent poll shows a slim majority favoring such a move. Other surveys by Ipsos and YouGov show voters rejecting independence by between one and eight points.
Comment


Featured Stories
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
6 July 2022
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022