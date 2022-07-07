China Vows to Build “Fairer Global Order” Through Cooperation with Developing Countries

Islam Times - Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China’a Central Committee said that his country “intends to strengthen cooperation with developing countries to build a fairer global order.”

According to the Chinese official, “the world is currently undergoing historic changes, the Ukrainian crisis has affected the global food, energy and financial structure, and has put global development facing serious challenges.”“In the current situation, China is ready to strengthen mutual strategic cooperation, coordination with other developing countries, promote the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, firmly protect the common interests of developing countries, and help create a fairer and rational international political and economic system.”The official stressed that strengthening cooperation with developing countries was the “cornerstone” of his country’s modern foreign policy.