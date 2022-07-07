0
Thursday 7 July 2022 - 04:22

Yemenis being evicted from strategic island to make way for UAE military base

Story Code : 1003180
A view of Abd al-Kuri island, which is part of the Socotra Archipelago and lies about 105 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of the strategic island of Socotra.
A view of Abd al-Kuri island, which is part of the Socotra Archipelago and lies about 105 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of the strategic island of Socotra.

The Directorate General of Fisheries in Yemen’s National Salvation Government in a Wednesday statement strongly denounced the eviction of the residents of Abd al-Kuri island, which is part of the Socotra Archipelago and lies about 105 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of the island of Socotra.

The statement noted that the displacement of locals from the Yemeni island serves as a prelude to its militarization and transformation into an Emirati military base, adding that the plan is in line with a US-Israeli plot.

It also pointed to the strategic importance of Abd al-Kuri island, emphasizing that the United Nations and human rights organizations should fulfill their responsibilities amid the unfolding events there.

The directorate called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and environmental organizations to take immediate measures in the face of ongoing destruction of the natural and marine reserves of the island.

Abd al-Kuri is among the most important islands near the Horn of Africa, and has great economic and oil resources. There is a dispute between Yemen and the Somali government over the island's sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia, UAE race to militarily control Aden presidential palace
In a separate development, reports cited local sources in the southern Yemen's port city of Aden saying that large military reinforcements, including various munitions, military vehicles and armored personnel carriers had arrived there.

The sources noted that the reinforcements were mainly dispatched by Saudi Arabia, and were meant to help closely guard the head of Yemen's so-called presidential council, Rashad al-Alimi, at Ma’ashiq Palace, and members of the council.

The military equipment arrived in Aden less than a day after the UAE had sent reinforcements to its allied Takfiri militants in Aden.

This comes as many political analysts have described as “unreasonable” the competition between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to abruptly send military reinforcements to the city of Aden, under the pretext of “protecting Ma’ashiq Palace and securing the presidential council.”

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Comment


Featured Stories
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
6 July 2022
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022