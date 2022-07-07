0
Thursday 7 July 2022 - 04:41

Biden purges major non-NATO ally

Story Code : 1003187
An evacuation control checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 21, 2021
An evacuation control checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 21, 2021

Biden has sent an official notice to the US House of Representatives and the Senate of his intent to rescind Afghanistan’s designation, the White House said. It was not clear when the change would take effect.

Afghanistan was originally designated as a MNNA under President Barack Obama in 2012, over a decade after the US invaded and overthrew the Taliban government in Kabul, accusing it of harboring international terrorist Osama bin Laden. The designation helped Washington fully fund Kabul’s military budget for years.

The designation is “a powerful symbol of the close relationship the US shares with those countries and demonstrates our deep respect for the friendship” for them, according to the State Department. While it provides some military and economic privileges, it “does not entail any security commitments to the designated country.”

A total of 20 countries and territories – including Taiwan, an island China considers its rightful territory – have been formally or informally granted this status since the category was created in 1987. Among the benefits the designated countries can expect are the ability to buy surplus US weapons and ammunition, use US financing to buy or lease military equipment, access to maintenance contracts, and the ability to join Pentagon research projects on a shared-cost basis.

Biden’s decision to revoke Afghanistan’s status isn’t surprising as much as overdue. The last US soldier left Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, with the country firmly in Taliban hands by that point. The US-backed government had effectively surrendered Kabul to the Taliban two weeks prior, resulting in the planned departure of US troops turning into a mass evacuation involving diplomats, Western nationals, and over 100,000 Afghans who managed to get to the airport.

Washington has refused to recognize the new government, and has since frozen and partly confiscated the Afghan central bank assets in its possession.
Comment


Featured Stories
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
6 July 2022
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022