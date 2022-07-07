0
Thursday 7 July 2022 - 06:10

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield leaving her role

Story Code : 1003204
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield

Bedingfield served as Biden's spokesperson during his time as vice president under President Barack Obama. She was also considered a key figure in Biden's presidential campaign in 2020, serving as deputy campaign manager and communications director.

"Without Kate Bedingfield's talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court," said chief of staff Ron Klain.

According to CNN, Bedingfield had been weighing the decision to quit her job for a number of weeks, though she only gave the official notification to Klain in recent days.

Her departure, one of several from the White House communications team, comes following former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who departed in May.

Bedingfield was a likely contender for Psaki's departure, but the role ultimately went to Karine Jean-Pierre.

This comes as Biden faces a number of challenges, including soaring inflation, deteriorating gun violence, a war in Ukraine and the president's low approval ratings.

Biden’s public approval rating is close to the lowest level of his presidency. An opinion poll by Reuters/Ipsos on June 28 showed 57% of Americans disapproved of his performance.

The low approval rating is a warning sign that Biden’s Democratic Party could lose control of the US Congress in the November 8 midterm elections.
Comment


Featured Stories
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
6 July 2022
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
German Journalist Faces Charges for Reporting on Ukrainian Crimes in Donbass
4 July 2022
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
Zionist Entity Faced Difficulties in Downing Hezbollah Drones: Report
4 July 2022
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
Iraqi PM to Discuss Result of his Visit to Iran with MBS
4 July 2022
Largescale demonstrations rocked the city of Nukus, Uzbekistan on July 1, 2022.
Uzbekistan President Announces 'Fatalities' in Constitutional Reform Unrest
4 July 2022