White House communications director Kate Bedingfield leaving her role

Islam Times - White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, a long-time adviser to President Joe Biden, will depart her role in the coming weeks.

Bedingfield served as Biden's spokesperson during his time as vice president under President Barack Obama. She was also considered a key figure in Biden's presidential campaign in 2020, serving as deputy campaign manager and communications director."Without Kate Bedingfield's talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court," said chief of staff Ron Klain.According to CNN, Bedingfield had been weighing the decision to quit her job for a number of weeks, though she only gave the official notification to Klain in recent days.Her departure, one of several from the White House communications team, comes following former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who departed in May.Bedingfield was a likely contender for Psaki's departure, but the role ultimately went to Karine Jean-Pierre.This comes as Biden faces a number of challenges, including soaring inflation, deteriorating gun violence, a war in Ukraine and the president's low approval ratings.Biden’s public approval rating is close to the lowest level of his presidency. An opinion poll by Reuters/Ipsos on June 28 showed 57% of Americans disapproved of his performance.The low approval rating is a warning sign that Biden’s Democratic Party could lose control of the US Congress in the November 8 midterm elections.