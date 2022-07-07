0
Thursday 7 July 2022 - 09:37

Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit

Saudi Arabia Might Invite 'Israeli' Official to Biden Visit
The political advisor to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] was cited by Ynetnews as saying that the possibility of such a meeting is being examined by Riyadh. 

A scenario in which a senior ‘Israeli’ figure like National Security Council head Eyal Hulata, director of the Zionist entity’s intelligence agency David Barnea, or Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz joining Biden’s team in the Gulf Arab state has reportedly been mentioned in US-Saudi talks.

The possibility is also being examined in Washington and Tel Aviv, while the Biden administration has said it was working toward a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and the ‘Israeli’ entity.

MBS recently expressed openness toward the Zionist regime, highlighting either sides’ shared regional and geopolitical interests. There is also speculation of a possible normalization of ties between ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to July 16 on his first Mideast swing since taking office.

Last week, he said the aim of visiting ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia is to "deepen the ‘Israeli’ entity’s integration in the region."
