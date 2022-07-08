0
Friday 8 July 2022 - 01:18

UK PM Johnson Fires Former Key Ally

Story Code : 1003325
UK PM Johnson Fires Former Key Ally
Gove was previously seen as one of Johnson’s main allies. According to British media, Johnson sacked Gove on Wednesday evening, shortly after Gove urged him to step down as prime minister.

The BBC quoted a government source who called Gove “a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully tells the press the leader has to go.”

Gove has not yet made a public statement on the matter.

Johnson aide James Duddridge told Sky News that the prime minister “will fight on,” refusing to resign despite the mounting pressure to do so. “He has a 14-million mandate and so much to do for the country,” Duddridge said.

Gove’s dismissal comes amid a wave of resignations of senior cabinet ministers dissatisfied with the PM. Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart stepped down from his position on Wednesday.

“Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around, but it is with sadness that I feel we have passed the point where this is possible,” Hart wrote in his farewell letter to Johnson.

The long list of ministers and secretaries who recently called it quits includes Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, both of whom left the government on Tuesday.

Despite surviving a no-confidence vote in Parliament last month, Johnson and his cabinet have been increasingly embroiled in a number of controversies. In May, an internal inquiry confirmed that government officials had routinely flouted Covid-19 social distancing rules, and several of them, including Johnson himself, were fined.

On Wednesday, Johnson admitted that he made a “bad mistake” by appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, an official tasked with marshaling government procedures. Pincher resigned from his post late last week.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Saudi Arabia Might Invite ‘Israeli’ Official to Biden Visit
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
Russia: US Should Pay Compensation If COVID-19 Claim Confirmed
7 July 2022
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
China Blames NATO for ‘Creating Conflicts, Waging Wars’
7 July 2022
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP
7 July 2022
This grab from a video clip shot by Iranian drones shows foreigners visiting Iran
IRGC detains foreigners spying in Iran's deserts
7 July 2022
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
US Cannot Have it Both Ways at JCPOA Revival Talks: Iran FM
6 July 2022
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
Hackers Offer Data on 1 Billion Chinese After Alleged Leak
6 July 2022
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
PA President Abbas, Hamas Leader Haniyeh Meet for First Time in Years
6 July 2022
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
Russia Urges Unconditional Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Syria
5 July 2022
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
Change in Saudi Arabia Could Pave the Way for Future Tel Aviv-Riyadh Ties
5 July 2022
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
‘US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Whitewash’: US Probe into Abu Akleh Assassination Draws Wide Condemnation
5 July 2022
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad
West, Turkey transferring Daesh, HTS terrorists from Syria's Idlib to Ukraine: Syrian envoy
5 July 2022
New documents expose secret US wars
New documents expose secret US wars
5 July 2022